MARCELLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Marcellus boys basketball team cruised to a 68-59 victory over Central Valley in the Section III Class B semifinal Sunday afternoon.

Will Kershaw led the Mustangs with 22 points. Mitch Donegan added 15 points. Jaylon O’Neal led CVA with 23 points.

Marcellus (19-4) will face Westhill next Sunday at OCC in the Section III Class B final.