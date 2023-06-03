CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

For the first time in school history the Marcellus boys lacrosse team is headed to the state semifinals. The Mustangs rolled to an 18-6 win over Ogdensburg in the NYSPHSAA Class D Regional Final.

Adam Rayfield paced the Marcellus attack with five goals and an assists. Nick Rayfield and Doryn LeClair chipped in five points each.

Marcellus (17-3) advances to the NYSPHSAA Class D Final Four to face Penn Yan (Section V Champion) on Wednesday at Tompkins Cortland Community College.