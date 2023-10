MARCELLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Two-seed Marcellus picked up a 3-0 shutout win over Holland Patent on Saturday afternoon, in the Section III Class B Boys Quarterfinals.

Aaron Weber led the Mustangs with a goal and two assists in the win over the Golden Knights.

Marcellus (10-7) advances to the Section III Class B semifinals to face Lowville on Wednesday. That game will be played in Fulton at 7 p.m.