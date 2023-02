MARCELLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Marcellus girls basketball team fell to Cortland Sunday afternoon at OCC 41-35.

Cece Powell led the way for the Mustangs, scoring a game-high 28 points. Cortland was led by Kendall Mack who scored 13 points. Three Cortland players scored in double figures.

Cortland (19-4) will face Westhill next Saturday at OCC in the Section III Class B semifinals.