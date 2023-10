MARCELLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Marcellus girls soccer team opened the Section III Class B playoffs with a 14-0 win over Sherburne-Earlville. It was the 400th career win for Mustangs head coach Laurie Updike.

Jadyn Baker was one of eight Mustangs to score, netting four goals in the win. Janie Powell chipped in three goals and an assist.

Marcellus (14-3) will hosts Cazenovia on Thursday in the Section III Class B quarterfinals.