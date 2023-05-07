INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (CORNELL ATHLETICS)– Cornell men’s lacrosse has been named to its 30th NCAA Tournament appearance, the most of any Ivy League program. The Big Red are set to host Michigan on Sunday, May 14. Faceoff is set for 2:30 p.m. at Schoellkopf Field in Ithaca, N.Y.

The Big Red enter the tournament as Ivy regular season champions with an 11-3 (5-1 Ivy) record. Cornell boasts the nation’s leader in goals per game (4.50) and points per game (5.79), CJ Kirst. The Big Red is the reigning National runner-up after winning the program’s fifth Final Four. Cornell ranks sixth nationally in groundballs per game (37.21), scoring offense (14.86), and shot percentage (.336). The Big Red also ranks top-10 in the country in man-up offense with .517 and opponent clear percentage while allowing successful clears on 81.2 percent of attempts.

The Wolverines are on a four-game win streak including three Big Ten Tournament wins to seal the auto-qualifier from their conference. Michigan enters the tournament with a 9-6 (2-3 B1G) record. Michigan boasts the nation’s top faceoff taker in Justin Wiefeldt. As a team, the Wolverines rank fifth national in in faceoff percentage (.610). Michigan’s shot percentage is .342, which ranks third best in the country.

This marks the second straight season Cornell has received the call to the NCAA Tournament. The winner of the match up will advance to face the winner of the Duke vs. Delaware/Marist game.