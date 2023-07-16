Syracuse, NY (SYRACUSE METS) – Syracuse Mets starting pitcher Mike Vasil delivered his best Triple-A performance, and the Mets offense launched three home runs en route to an 8-2 win over the Rochester Red Wings on Sunday afternoon at NBT Bank Stadium. With the victory, the Mets took two out of three games against the Red Wings in the weekend series.

Syracuse (37-51, 4-10) jumped on the board in the bottom of the first inning. Danny Mendick led off with a single. After Ronny Mauricio struck out, Mark Vientos singled to put runners at first and second base. Luke Voit followed with a single into center field that scored Mendick for a 1-0 Mets lead. Abraham Almonte then launched a no-doubt, three-run homer over the left-field wall to vault Syracuse to a 4-0 advantage. Jaylin Davis then struck out, but Jonathan Araúz singled, and Luke Ritter proceeded to hit a two-run home run to give the Mets a 6-0 lead on Syracuse’s sixth hit of the inning. The homer was Ritter’s seventh in Triple-A this season and his 21st total home run of 2023 combined with Double-A.

The Mets extended their lead in the third again with the long ball. Almonte led off with a single, and Davis followed with a two-run home run to give Syracuse an 8-0 edge. Seven of Syracuse’s eight runs on Sunday came via the home run.

Meanwhile, Vasil puzzled Rochester (41-47, 7-8) batters, allowing just one hit through the first 11 batters he faced. The Red Wings finally got to Vasil in the fourth, scoring two runs with three hits and a hit batter all with two outs to make it an 8-2 ballgame, but those were the only runs Vasil allowed. The 23-year-old tossed six innings, allowed only four hits, those two runs, and he struck out five batters. This was the longest-career Triple-A start for Vasil.

When Vasil left the game with the Mets up, 8-2, the Syracuse bullpen shut the door on any hopes for a Rochester comeback. John Curtiss pitched a scoreless seventh inning, Jeff Brigham pitched a scoreless eighth, and Sean Reid-Foley threw a 1-2-3 ninth to wrap up the victory.

Syracuse has an off day on Monday before beginning a six-game series at home against the Buffalo Bisons on Tuesday. Right-hander Tylor Megill is scheduled to start on the mound for the Mets. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m.