GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Moravia boys basketball team had its season come to a close Friday falling to Randolph in the Class C state semifinal 50-43.

Kyle Proper led the way for Moravia with a team-high 11 points. Drew Hind lend the way for Randolph with a game-high 14 points.

Moravia finishes the season 22-2.