MORRISVILLE, N.Y. (SUNY MORRISVILLE ATHLETICS) –

SUNY Morrisville football opened the home slate Saturday afternoon in front of a packed house on the newly designed Drake Field, but struggled to overcome a fourth quarter push from Catholic University as they fell 31-20 in non-league action in Morrisville.

THE BASICS:

Final Score: Morrisville 20, Catholic University 31

Location: Drake Field, Morrisville, N.Y.

Records: Morrisville 1-2, Catholic 2-1

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Visiting Catholic University outgained Morrisville football 14-6 in the final quarter to collect a 31-20 non-conference win over the hosts on Drake Field in their home opener during Mustang Weekend on the Morrisville campus.

The Cardinals were the first to put numbers on the board, completing a 76-yard drive with a four-yard pass from Madden Lowe to Preston Jeffrey for the early lead at the 5:19 mark.

Within minutes, Morrisville responded to pull the game even at seven, a 41-yard sweeping pass play from Steven Frerichs (Wilson, N.Y.) to Quamel Jarvis (Rochester, N.Y.), a drive that saw the Mustangs in the end zone in just four plays.

Catholic regained the lead in the second quarter with an 18-yard scoring strike from Lowe to Jeffrey, and with a late half push, the Mustangs pulled it even once again to head into the locker room tied at 14.

Catholic forced the Mustangs to punt on a three-and-out series on the ensuing host possession, but as the Cardinals were attempting to drive deep into the hosts territory, Lowe was picked off by Evan Salvaggio (Geneseo, N.Y.).

Salvaggio initially registered the pick-six, but a penalty against Morrisville waived off the touchdown and brought the ball back to the Catholic 31.

However, Morrisville utilized short spurts in the ground game to move into the redzone, where Frerichs hit Jarvis a second time on the sweep to the left to walk into the endzone for the score.

Catholic attempted to put one final score on the board before the half, but the 56-yard field goal attempt fell short and bounced out the back of the endzone.

In the third, Morrisville drove deep into the Cardinals territory and was threatening a score, before setting for a 28-yard field goal attempt, but the Catholic defense got fingertips on the ball, enough to have the ball fall short of the kicking score.

Catholic responded with a field goal of their own on the next possession, sending the 38-yarder through the uprights with 2:39 to go in the frame, and a 17-14 lead.

Morrisville took over possession of the ball with 2:33 remaining in the third and marched downfield to the Catholic 15 to start the fourth and final quarter.

Chipping away at the land in front, Morrisville was able to carry the ball down to the one, where Frerichs used the push behind center Cole Williams (Barton, N.Y.) for the one-yard rushing score, and the Mustangs first lead of the contest, 20-17 with 12 minutes to go.

Morrisville was able to hold the Cardinals scoreless on their ensuing possession, but the visitors responded and forced the Mustangs to punt after just three plays as well.

A great bounce in favor of the hosts pinned the visitors back on their own 12-yard line to start the drive at 8:51 and using short strides up the field, were able to regain the lead with a third scoring throw from Lowe to Jeffrey with two-minutes remaining.

Morrisville moved quickly, putting together short gains in both the passing and running game, but it was a tipped ball that sealed the fate for the hosts as Frerichs was picked off and Aiden Long returned the interception 79-yards for the defensive score.

Frerichs finished the contest connecting on 14-of-27 attempts for 164-yards and two touchdown scores, while Alex McBurnie (Brooklyn, N.Y.) had a tremendous effort in the rushing game with 66-net yards on 12 attempts.

Jarvis added a 71-yard game in receiving on three receptions, while Jarrell Chaney (Albany, N.Y.) added 29 on three catches.

Morrisville had a monster effort from Darrius Fulton (Rochester, N.Y.) who posted 16 tackles on the day, with Eric Sparkman (Syracuse, N.Y.) adding another 15.

Dillon English (Webster, N.Y.) had 14 stops including one for a loss of 11 yards, and Salvaggio a total 13 to go along with his 62-yard interception return.

Lowe finished 37-for-45 for 226 yards and three scores, 10 completions to Jeffrey who recorded 93 yards on the day.

Zach Williams scrambled for 101 net yards rushing on the day on 21 attempts, with Lowe adding another 33.

Carson Henry led the defensive efforts with nine tackles, Samuel Dumas adding eight.

WHAT’S NEXT: