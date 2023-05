SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The New Hartford baseball team advanced to the Section III Class A championship on Saturday night, defeating ESM 7-2 in the semis.

Matt Greene broke open a 2-2 game in the bottom of the third, plating three runs on a go-ahead double to right field. Zach Philipkoski picked up the win on the mound for NH.

New Hartford (11-8) will take on Jamesville-DeWitt for the Section III Class A Championship on Monday at 6 p.m. at Onondaga Community College.