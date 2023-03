GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The New Hartford boys basketball team fell to Section I’s Tappan Zee 58-48 in the Class A state semifinals at Cool Insuring Arena.

New Hartford led by ten after the first quarte but Tappan Zee crawled back to win it.

Zach Philipkoski led the way for the Spartans with 29 points. The senior scored 24 of his 29 in the second half.