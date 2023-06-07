ALBANY, N.Y. (NYSPHSAA) –

Based upon the Air Quality Index forecast provided by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC), the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) announces its Boys Lacrosse Semifinals has been postponed to Friday, June 9 and Finals have been postponed to Sunday, June 11.

The Boys Lacrosse East Semifinals will remain at University of Albany, while the West Semifinals will be played at Tompkins Cortland Community College and Homer High School. The Finals will remain at Hofstra University. The revised tournament schedule is below.

Additionally, all outdoor practice sessions at state championship event sites are canceled for Thursday, June 8. This includes baseball, softball, boys and girls track & field, girls lacrosse and boys team tennis championships. No other state championship schedules have been revised at this time.

Boys Lacrosse West Semifinal Schedule:

Class A

Pittsford vs. Baldwinsville at Homer High School – 4 p.m.

Class B

Victor vs. West Genesee at TC3 – 5 p.m.

Class C

Honeoye Falls-Lima vs. Jamesville-DeWitt at Homer High School – 6 p.m.

Class D

Penn Yan vs. Marcellus at TC3 – 3 p.m.

Pre-purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates and times. Spectators that have already purchased tickets but are no longer able to attend may contact service@gofan.co.

“Unfortunately, the air quality does not appear to be improving in the next 24 hours to a level that will provide a safe environment for student-athletes to participate at the highest level,” said Dr. Robert Zayas, NYSPHSAA Executive Director. “NYSPHSAA is dedicated to hosting all state championship events this Spring for the student-athletes who have earned the right to compete for the title of state champion.”

NYSPHSAA continues to monitor this rapidly developing situation and will provide updates as they become available.