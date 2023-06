CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Due to the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Cortland and Albany, NYSPHSAA has postponed today’s Boys Lacrosse Semifinals until tomorrow Thursday, June 8.

All game times will be moved up two hours.

NYSPHSAA says they are relying on NYSDEC for their information and data.

Games will not be played if the AQI is over 100.