SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The OCC men’s lacrosse team continued its Region III dominance on Saturday, defeating Hudson Valley CC 33-6 in the title game. It’s the Lazers 17th NJCAA Region III Championship.

Gregory Elijah-Brown and Thunder Hill both scored five goals and had six assists in the win for OCC.

The Lazers have won nine straight games.

OCC (10-2) returns to action next Saturday in the NJCAA quarterfinals.