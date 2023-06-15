SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The lacrosse world is mourning the passing of a legend. Alfie Jacques died earlier this week from complications due to kidney cancer. He was 74 years old.

Jacques was well-known as a stick maker on the Onondaga Nation. He is credited with handcrafting more than 80,000 wooden lacrosse sticks during his lifetime.

Jacques played every position on the lacrosse field and was a goalie for the Syracuse Stingers in 1974 during their only season in the NLL. He also was a coach and general manager for the Onondaga Red Hawks, helping guide them to the Presidents’ Cup in 2010.