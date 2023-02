OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The 11th ranked Oswego State men’s basketball team cruised to its 17th straight win on Saturday, knocking off SUNY Cortland 102-62. It was head coach Jason Leone’s 300th career win.

The Lakers put five guys in double figures, scoring 54 points in the first half. Jordan-Elbridge alum, Jeremiah Sparks and Devin Green both had 14 points to lead Oswego State.

Oswego State improves to 21-2 on the season. The Lakers return to action next Friday at Brockport.