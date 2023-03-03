OSWEGO, N.Y. (OSWEGO ATHLETICS) – The Oswego State Men’s Basketball team began NCAA Tournament play with a home game against the Marymount Saints. Cartier Bowman continued his dominant streak, recording another double-double as the Lakers sailed past the Saints.

Final Score: #6 Oswego State 80 (26-2, 19-1 SUNYAC), Marymount 62 (17-11, 10-2 AEC)

Location: Max Ziel Gymnasium, Oswego, NY

The Lakers controlled the first half of play, maintaining the lead for almost the entire half. Oswego’s defense stifled the Saints in the first half of play, forcing nine turnovers, with four steals.

Oswego was able to consistently hit their shots, shooting 44.1% from the field in the half. The Lakers were able to get their points at the charity stripe, going seven for seven at the line.

The Lakers held an eight point lead going into the second half of play,

Oswego continued to dominate the Saints in the second half of play, maintaining their lead through the entire second half while building their largest lead of the afternoon, 21 points.

The defense continued to cause issues for the Saints, forcing seven more turnovers in the half, while limiting them to a 35.7% field goal percentage. The defense only gave up two three’s in the second half.

Oswego continued to sink their free throws, converting on 90% of their attempts in the half.

Marymount had no answers for the Lakers on the glass as Oswego dominated the glass, grabbing 25 boards to the Saints 16.

The Lakers defeated the Saints by 18 points, advancing to the second round of the NCAA tournament. Ahkee Anderson led the team with 24 points, going 10/13 from the field, while recording four steals. Jeremiah Sparks added 21 points for the team, with eight rebounds, two steals, and a block. Cartier Bowman recorded a double-double, with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

The Lakers advance to the second round of the NCAA tournament and will host the #10 ranked John Carroll University tomorrow afternoon. The tip-off is set for 5:45PM!