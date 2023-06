SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Former Syracuse big man Paschal Chukwu has been added to Boeheim’s Army roster.

Chukwu is back in the United States after playing basketball overseas in France.

During his time at Syracuse, Chukwu played about 16 minutes per game and averaged about six points and six rebounds per game.

Chukwu joins Tyus Battle, Chris McCullough, Deandre Kane and Dwight Buycks on this years Boeheim’s Army squad.