SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The top-ranked Le Moyne men remain unbeaten at 13-0 with a dominating 22-7 win over Franklin Pierce Saturday afternoon.

The Dolphins scored the first nine goals of the game. Le Moyne led 13-1 at the half.

Joey Pezzimenti led the ‘Phins attack netting four goals on the day and also adding two assists. Ryan Eisenmann added three goals and two assists.

Le Moyne will look to finish the regular season unbeaten when they hit the road to take on Adelphi this Tuesday.