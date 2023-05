SYRACUSE, N.Y (WSYR-TV) The Jamesville-DeWitt baseball team captured its first Section III Class A title since 2014 Monday evening. The Red Rams blanked New Hartford 5-0.

Luke VanMarter was lights out on the mound for Jamesville-DeWitt. The sophomore pitcher tossed a complete-game, striking out five in the win.

J-D will face Section X’s Franklin Academy Thursday at Cayuga Community College.