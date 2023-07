CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Some of the top hockey talent in CNY is hitting the ice at Cicero Twin Rinks this summer thanks to the Salt City Prospects.

Every Wednesday night, college and a few professional players take the ice as part of the Salt City Prospects summer showcase series.

The series runs through July 19th. If you would like more information on the Salt City Prospects and the camps that they run with top coaches in the area, click on the link below:

https://www.saltcityprospects.com/