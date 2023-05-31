SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Baldwinsville boys lacrosse team won its fourth straight Section III Class A title on Wednesday night at Bragman Stadium. Here is a look at the rest of the Section III boys lacrosse championship scores.



Class A Championship

Baldwinsville – 16

Liverpool – 7

Class B Championship

West Genesee – 9

F-M – 7

Class C Championship

Jamesville-DeWitt – 12

Westhill – 10

Class D Championship

Marcellus – 16

General Brown – 11

*Click the video player above to watch the highlights from each of the four Section III championship games.