SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –
The Baldwinsville boys lacrosse team won its fourth straight Section III Class A title on Wednesday night at Bragman Stadium. Here is a look at the rest of the Section III boys lacrosse championship scores.
Class A Championship
Baldwinsville – 16
Liverpool – 7
Class B Championship
West Genesee – 9
F-M – 7
Class C Championship
Jamesville-DeWitt – 12
Westhill – 10
Class D Championship
Marcellus – 16
General Brown – 11
