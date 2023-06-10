Another outstanding Track and Field season came to a close for Section III athletes at the NYSPHSAA State Championships this weekend at Middletown High School. Here is a list of the winners from Section III.

Boys’

Division I – 3000M Steeplechase

Solomon Holden-Betts (Baldwinsville) – 9:07.53

Division I – 4×800

Logan Hayes, Jack McAllister, Jeffrey Ragonese, Solomon Holden-Betts (Baldwinsville) – 7:48.72

Division I – Triple Jump

Moreno Fenty (Oswego) – 47-2.50

Division II – 3200M

Luke Tighe (Pulaski) – 9:10.82

Division II – Pentathlon

Connor Dean (Camden) – 3498 points

Division II – High Jump

Troy Brown (Weedsport) – 6-8.00

Girls’

Division I – 800M

Kate Putman (C-NS) – 2:05.25

Division I – 1500M

Kate Putman – 4:19.27

Division I – Discus Throw

Allie Cary (Liverpool) – 139-0

Division I – Pentathlon

Imani Pugh (RFA) – 3420 points