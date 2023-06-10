Another outstanding Track and Field season came to a close for Section III athletes at the NYSPHSAA State Championships this weekend at Middletown High School. Here is a list of the winners from Section III.
Boys’
Division I – 3000M Steeplechase
Solomon Holden-Betts (Baldwinsville) – 9:07.53
Division I – 4×800
Logan Hayes, Jack McAllister, Jeffrey Ragonese, Solomon Holden-Betts (Baldwinsville) – 7:48.72
Division I – Triple Jump
Moreno Fenty (Oswego) – 47-2.50
Division II – 3200M
Luke Tighe (Pulaski) – 9:10.82
Division II – Pentathlon
Connor Dean (Camden) – 3498 points
Division II – High Jump
Troy Brown (Weedsport) – 6-8.00
Girls’
Division I – 800M
Kate Putman (C-NS) – 2:05.25
Division I – 1500M
Kate Putman – 4:19.27
Division I – Discus Throw
Allie Cary (Liverpool) – 139-0
Division I – Pentathlon
Imani Pugh (RFA) – 3420 points