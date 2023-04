LAFAYETTE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Skaneateles boys lacrosse team remains unbeaten with a dominating 17-3 win on the road against Lafayette/Onondaga.

Ethan Hunt led the Lakers attack with nine points. Hunt netted five goals and three assists. Grayson Brunelle added four goals and three assists.

With this win, Skaneateles improves to 4-0. Next up for the Lakers is a date with Fayetteville-Manlius on Tuesday.