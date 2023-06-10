CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Skaneateles girls lacrosse team got some sweet revenge Saturday morning . The Lakers defeated Bronxville 11-6 in Saturday’s title-game out at SUNY Cortland. Skaneateles lost to Bronxville in the state finals just a year ago.

The Lakers were hot right out of the gate. Skaneateles led 8-2 at the half. Bella Brogan and Camryn Calabro each netted three goals on the day. The scoring continued in the second half to secure a state title.

This is Skaneateles’s 5th state title and first since 2017. The Lakers finish the season 20-1.