POTSDAM, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Skaneateles girls are headed back to the NYSPHSAA state semifinals, defeating Salmon River 15-2 in the Class D Regional Final.

The Lakers scored the first seven goals of the game and never looked back. Bella Brogan led the way with four goals and an assist.

Skaneateles (18-1) will take on the winner of Mattituck/Cold Spring Harbor in the NYSPHSAA Class D semifinals on Friday at Cortland High School.