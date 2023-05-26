SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Julia O’Connor scored with 20 seconds left, lifting the Skaneateles girls lacrosse team to a thrilling 9-8 win over Westhill in the Section III Class D Semifinals.

O’Connor tallied four goals on the night for the Lakers. Sophomore Paige Willard chipped in a goal and four assists in the win for Skaneateles. Kara Rosenberger led the Warriors attack with four goals.

Skaneateles (15-1) advances to the Section III Class D Championship, where they will face top-seed South Jefferson. That game will be played Tuesday night at Jamesville-DeWitt High School.