CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Skaneateles girls lacrosse team held on to beat Cold Spring Harbor 6-5 Friday morning.

The Lakers held a 4-1 lead at the half. Cold Spring Harbor crawled back to get within one, but Skaneateles locked up on superb defense. Goalie Emily Evans finished the day with four saves.

Skaneateles will face Bronxville in the Class D state final tomorrow at 9 a.m. at SUNY-Cortland. Bronxville won 15-8 a year ago.