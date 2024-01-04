SKANEATELES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Skaneateles picked up its ninth straight win to start the season on Wednesday night, shutting out Whitesboro 8-0. It’s the Lakers 23rd straight win dating back to last season.

Casey Morrissey led the Lake Show with a hat trick. News Channel 9 Student Athlete of the Week Andrew Gaglione scored twice for the Lakers in the win.

Skaneateles (9-0) will square off against Pelham on Friday night at Allyn Arena in the Duke Schneider Memorial Tournament. It’s a rematch of last years NYSPHSAA Division II State Championship Game, and the #1 vs. #2 teams in the state this season.