SYRACUSE, N.Y (WSYR-TV) – The Skaneateles Lakers beat the combined CBA/JD team 4-0 in the Section III Division II hockey final on Monday evening. This is the Lakers fourth straight Section III title and fifth in the past six years.

Henry Major led the way for the Lakers scoring two goals. Chad Lowe made 33 saves in the Lakers win.

Skaneateles (19-3) will face Webster Schroeder from Section V this Saturday in the regional final.