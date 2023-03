SKANEATELES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – It’s been four years since the Skaneateles boys hockey team won a state title. On Sunday, they broke that drought. The Lakers defeated Pelham in the Division II state title game 4-1.

Goalie Chad Lowe ended the day with 28 saves in net.

This is the fifth state title for the Skaneateles hockey team in program history.