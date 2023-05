DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

In a showdown of two of the top teams in the state, the Skaneateles girls won their fourth straight Section III Class D lacrosse title defeating South Jefferson 6-4.

Bella Brogan led the way for the Lakers with three goals. Emily Evans was outstanding in net, finishing with nine saves for Skaneateles.

Skaneateles (16-1) advances to the NYSPHSAA Class D Sub Regional on Thursday to face the Section IV Champion at Owego Free Academy.