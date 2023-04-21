SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) –

Spring practice closed in exciting fashion on Friday night in the JMA Wireless Dome with the AmeriCU Spring Game. Orange fans got their first glimpse of the 2023 squad, as a mix of returnees and newcomers participated in the spring scrimmage.

The Orange offense got started early in the Dome, as quarterback Justin Lamson opened the scoring with a 6-yard touchdown strike to wide receiver Isaiah Jones. Lamson went 16 for 23 in the air, compiling a team-high 183 yards.

Carlos Del Rio-Wilson lit up the scoreboard in the second half with a pair of touchdown passes to Umari Hatcher. Del Rio-Wilson ended the scrimmage with 95 yards on 10 completions.

Kendall Long led the Orange with 65 receiving yards and five receptions, highlighted by a 25-yard connection from Luke MacPhail along the right sideline.

Defensively, ‘Cuse was led by Isaiah Johnson’s five tackles.

2022 First Team All-ACC s­election Oronde Gadsden II tallied 46 receiving yards on four receptions in limited action, while Hatcher finished with 55 receiving yards and four receptions, two of them being touchdown catches.

Freshman running back Muwaffaq Parkman added a touchdown on the ground in the second half.