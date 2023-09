SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Cazenovia Lakers picked up a 32-6 win over Little Falls at the Kickoff Classic inside the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday.

The Lakers raced out to a 14-0 lead just eight minutes into the game, and never looked back. The Caz defense finished with 11 sacks in the game.

Cazenovia (2-0), ranked second in the state in Class C will take on Skaneateles next Friday night at Drake Field on the campus of SUNY Morrisville.