BROOKLYN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Breanna Stewart scored 43 points Wednesday night to help lead the New York Liberty to a 99-95 victory over the Phoenix Mercury at Barclays Center.

Stewart scored 16 of the last 18 points for the Liberty. Along with her 43 points, she also added 12 rebounds and six assists.

The Liberty improves to 12-4 this season.