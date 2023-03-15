SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

Senior guard Dyaisha Fair (24 points) collared her 16th 20-plus point game of the season in Syracuse’s (19-12), 84-56, victory against Kent State (21-11) in the opening round of the WNIT. The win marks the first postseason triumph of the Coach Legette Jack-Era.

Graduate forward Dariauna Lewis matched a season-best 17 points and 12 rebounds (12th double-double of the season), while scoring double-digits in six of the last eight games. Sophomore guard Georgia Woolley (13 points) has added 12-plus points in 10 straight contests. Redshirt-junior guard Teisha Hyman also amassed 10 points for the Orange.

NOTABLE NUMBERS

-The victory marked the first postseason win of the Felisha Legette-Jack era at Syracuse.

-Tonight’s Orange triumph is the first postseason home win since ‘Cuse defeated Fordham (70-49) in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament.

-The Orange have collected 15 home wins this season, the most since the 2010-11 campaign.

-As a head coach, Legette-Jack now holds a record of 20-3 against Kent State.

-‘Cuse improved its WNIT Record to 12-4 and remains undefeated in first-round games (5-0).

UP NEXT

The Orange advance and will play the winner of Seton Hall and St. Joseph’s in the second round of the WNIT with a date and time TBD.