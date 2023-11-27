SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — A new front runner for the SU head coach position has been floating around. Bruce Feldman, reporter for The Athletic, says that his sources named Georgia Defensive Backs coach Fran Brown as the top target for this vacancy

Other names that have been tossed around are Holy Cross’s head coach Bob Chesney who has been with their program since 2017 and Jason Candle, the head coach of Toledo.

Pete Thamel, College Football Senior Writer for ESPN, joined ACC P.M. this evening to discuss the coaching changes around the country. He mentioned that while there are no current updates, he believes we could see a new Syracuse Football Head Coach within the next 24 to 36 hours.

“I don’t think there’s any new updates necessarily, I do think we’ll know who Syracuse’s next coaches in the next 24 to 36 hours. They’re wildling down. They’re seeing candidates in person this week. There’s still a few of the familiar names that that I told you on Friday, Fran Brown, the Georgia assistant. Obviously, we just mentioned Bob Chesney from Holy Cross, Jason Candle, the Toledo coach. They [Toldeo] obviously play in a championship game this week so that that could complicate that courtship a bit if indeed that’s the way they go. Those are some of the wheelhouse names there, but Syracuse has been flying around the country seeing different candidates, and I think we’ll know soon who the Orange’s coach is.” Pete Thamel on ACC P.M.

