CORTLAND, N.Y. (CORTLAND ATHLETICS) –

Cortland jumped out to a three-touchdown lead in the first quarter and the nationally 17th-ranked Red Dragons defeated the 10th-ranked visiting Delaware Valley Aggies, 42-13, at Cortland’s Grady Field in the season opener for both teams.

Cortland, the two-time defending Empire 8 champion, won its season opener for the eighth straight time, while in the process snapping Delaware Valley’s 28-game regular-season winning streak that dated back to Sept. 2019.

Cortland outgained DelVal in total offense, 414-253, including a 279-57 advantage on the ground. The 279 rushing yards are the most against Delaware Valley in a game since 2013. The Aggies allowed 65.8 rushing yards per game last season.

Cortland did not punt in the game. The Red Dragons’ 12 possessions included six touchdowns, one interception in the end zone, three turnovers on downs inside the DelVal 35-yard line, and two shortened possessions at the end of each half.

Cortland travels to Lycoming College next Saturday at 1 p.m. for a non-league game. The game is part of a scheduling agreement between the Empire 8 and the Landmark Conference that will also have Cortland hosting Susquehanna University on Sept. 16.