SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

Another Syracuse University men’s lacrosse student-athlete had his name called to the professional field lacrosse ranks Tuesday night as the Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) held the 2023 College Draft live on ESPNU.

Cole Kirst was selected as a midfielder in the third round by Redwoods LC. Head coach Nat St. Laurent used the 18th pick in the draft to select Kirst.

An All-ACC selection and graduate student at Syracuse, Kirst was voted as a team captain by his peers this fall. A versatile offensive player, Kirst played at both midfield and attack this year, finishing third on the team in points with 26 goals and 11 assists, canning 36.1 percent of his shots. The Bernardsville, New Jersey product scored at least one point in 14 of the 15 games this season, including multiple points in 12 contests. The Lehigh University graduate transfer finished with four hat tricks, including a four-goal, five-point outburst against No. 5 Duke (March 5). Kirst surpassed the 100-point mark for his career in the ‘Cuse win over Hobart (March 25).

Tucker Dordevic, who played at Syracuse from 2018 through 2022, was selected sixth overall in the 2023 College Draft by Whipsnakes LC. Dordevic finished his eligibility at Georgetown University.