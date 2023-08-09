SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

Sophomore running back LeQuint Allen has been named to the Doak Walker Award Watch List, presented annually to the nation’s top running back.

It’s the third year in a row that a member of the Orange has landed on the preseason watch list, after Allen’s predecessor Sean Tucker was a semifinalist for the award in 2021. The award is presented by the PwC SMU Athletic Forum.

Allen, who was in the backup role last season, showed a glimpse of what he can do as the starter in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl, where he had 154 yards from scrimmage and broke Marvin Harrison’s Syracuse bowl record with 11 receptions. He averaged 6.6 yards per carry as a true freshman last year, also catching 17 passes for 117 yards. He showed off his versatility by being the first player in program history to run, throw and catch a pass for a touchdown in the same season since 1989. He also has the program’s longest run from scrimmage (90 yards) since George Davis had a 95 yard run vs. Fordham in 1949.

The PwC SMU Athletic Forum Board of Directors will name ten semifinalists in November, and three finalists, as voted on by the Doak Walker Award National Selection Committee, will be announced in November. The committee will cast a second vote in December to determine the recipient. The National Selection Committee consists of past recipients, former NFL All-Pro and college All-America running backs, media members and selected special representatives.

The recipient of the 2023 Doak Walker Award will be announced live on The Home Depot College Football Awards.

The award is named for SMU’s three-time All-America running back Doak Walker. It is the only major collegiate award that requires all candidates to be in good academic standing and on schedule to graduate within one year of other students of the same classification.

The Orange offense now has a watch list member on the national watch lists for quarterback, receiver and running back of the year awards.

The Orange open the 2023 season on Sept. 2 vs. Colgate.