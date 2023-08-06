SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

For one night on the harwood, Syracuse basketball fans got to relive SU’s long standing rivalry with Georgetown. The two former Big East rivals clashing on Sunday night in an alumni game at Onondaga Community College.

The Georgetown team would top Syracuse 130-119 in SU’s first ever game in the Alumni Basketball League.

Andrew White led all scorers with 33 points, going 7-15 from three-point range. Chris McCullough chipped in 26 points and 18 rebounds. John Gillon added 25 points and 13 assists for Syracuse.

Georgetown was led by Henry Sims who scored 27 points. Greg Monroe was named the games MVP, scoring 23 points to go along with 21 rebounds.