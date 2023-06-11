Syracuse, NY (SYRACUSE METS) – The Syracuse Mets completed one of the finer comebacks in franchise history on Sunday afternoon, scoring the final 13 runs of the ballgame in a 13-8, come-from-behind win against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Triple-A Philadelphia Phillies) on a warm Sunday afternoon at NBT Bank Stadium. The Mets scored eight runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to tie the game, the most runs Syracuse has scored in an inning so far this season.

Early on, it looked like Lehigh Valley (32-29) would breeze to its fourth win of the week. The IronPigs rolled to an 8-0 lead after three and a half innings, scoring four times in the top of the second and four more times in the top of the third on eight total hits. In the second, Jordan Qsar hit a two-hun homer to highlight the scoring. In the third, Rafael Marchán, Vimael Machín and Esteban Quiroz all contributed RBI hits in yet another four-run flurry. The IronPigs scored at least eight runs in three different games this week in Syracuse, racking up 48 total hits in five games.

In the bottom of the fourth, it would be Syracuse’s (24-38) turn to put on a scoring exhibition. The Mets remarkably scored eight times on seven hits while sending 11 men to the plate, tying the game up in one of the more memorable offensive innings in franchise history. The first four batters in the inning all had hits. Carlos Cortes and Nick Meyer both had singles to start the inning, followed by doubles for Michael Perez and Tanner Murphy to score three runs and make it an 8-3 game. After a Danny Mendick groundout briefly quelled the rally, the Mets started it right back up again when Jonathan Araúz walked followed by Tyler White and DJ Stewart RBI singles to put two runners on base with one out in an 8-5 game. The next batter, Jaylin Davis, completed the furious rally with a no-doubt, three-run homer over the left-field fence to finish off the eight-run frame. Davis did not have a hit in the entire series prior to his game-tying big fly.

It remained an 8-8 game until the bottom of the sixth, when the Mets completed their insane comeback. Stewart and Cortes both stood on base after a double and a walk respectively, bringing Nick Meyer to the plate with two outs. Meyer was a combined 0-for-20 against the IronPigs this season before Sunday, and he picked quite the time for his first extra-base hit against Lehigh Valley all season. Meyer took a two-out, two-strike hanging breaking ball and crushed it over the left-field wall for a three-run home run, powering Syracuse to an 11-8 lead they would never relinquish.

In the bottom of the eighth, the Mets capped off their scoring barrage with two more solo home runs coming from Stewart and Cortes. Stewart has now hit seven of his 13 home runs this season against Lehigh Valley, while Cortes finished the series 7-for-15 at the plate with two doubles, two home runs, two RBIs, and seven runs scored. Cortes also did not strike out once in the entire five-game series.

While the Mets offense will grab the headlines on Sunday afternoon, its bullpen deserves equal love. Eric Orze, Hunter Parsons, Jimmy Yacabonis, and T.J. McFarland combined to work the final six innings of the game in scoreless fashion, allowing six hits and two walks while racking up eight strikeouts. Orze was particularly excellent, tossing two scoreless innings with two hits, one walk, and five strikeouts.

Syracuse now hits the road for its final two-week road trip of the season, starting on Tuesday evening in Buffalo. Game one of the six-game series against the Bisons is set for a 7:05 p.m. first pitch.