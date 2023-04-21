SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE CRUNCH) –

Phil Myers scored two minutes into the overtime frame to lift the Syracuse Crunch over the Rochester Americans, 3-2, in Game 1 of the North Division Semifinals tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.

Declan Carlile and Felix Robert also scored for the Crunch in their Game 1 victory. Cole Koepke and Shawn Element both recorded two assists each.

Goaltender Max Lagace turned aside 21-of-23 shots in net for the Crunch. Malcolm Subban stopped 37-of-40 between the pipes for the Amerks,

The Syracuse power play was successful on 2-of-4 opportunities, while the penalty kill was a perfect 3-for-3.

After a goalless first period, the Crunch opened scoring with a power-play goal 4:12 into the middle frame. Carlile passed the puck over to Koepke, who sent a return feed for Carlile to fire in with a one-timer from the point. Four minutes later, the Amerks evened the score when Tyson Kozak sent a cross-slot feed for Linus Weissbach to poke in on the back door.

Syracuse regained their lead with another power-play goal at the 16:30 mark. Rudolfs Balcers dished the puck down low for Robert to send in with a wrister from the bottom of the right circle. Rochester responded yet again and two minutes later Josh Passolt roofed a rebound past Lagace to knot the score.

The teams remained tied through the third period and the game went to overtime. At the 2:20 mark, Myers grabbed the puck at the blue line, deked around an Amerks defender and scored the game-winner with a shot from between the circles.

The Crunch host the Amerks for Game 2 tomorrow.