BELLEVILLE, CANADA (SYRACUSE CRUNCH) –

The Syracuse Crunch were edged by the Belleville Senators, 4-2, tonight at CAA Arena.

The loss extends the team’s skid to five games and moves the Crunch to 21-18-4-3 on the season. Syracuse is now 2-2-0-1 in the six-game season series against Belleville.

Goaltender Max Lagace turned aside 28-of-31 shots for the Crunch. Antoine Bibeau recorded the win blocking 34-of-36 between the pipes for the Senators.

Syracuse was unable to convert on three power play opportunities, while Belleville went 2-for-9.

Belleville was first on the board 4:46 into the game. Lagace made back-to-back saves, but Cole Cassels eventually got his stick on the puck and chipped in a rebound. Angus Crookshank doubled the lead with a power-play goal five minutes later.

Crookshank potted his second power-play goal of the game at the 5:21 mark of the second period to build a 3-0 lead for the Senators. Three minutes later, the Crunch finally stole one back. Gage Goncalves skated the puck down to the end boards and centered a feed for Daniel Walcott to one-time into the net. Syracuse then made it a one-goal game late in the middle frame when Alex Barre-Boulet carried the puck into the zone and backhanded a pass into the right circle for Phil Myers to score shorthanded.

Jake Lucchini sent the puck into the empty net with just one second remaining in the game to secure a Senators victory.

The Crunch are back in action on Saturday when they travel to Utica to face the Comets.