The Syracuse Crunch edged the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, 4-3, in overtime tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.

The win snaps the Crunch’s two-game skid and advances the team to 29-22-5-3 on the season. Syracuse now has a 3-0-0-0 lead in the four-game season series against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Goaltender Hugo Alnefelt stopped 23-of-26 shots in net for the Crunch. Taylor Gauthier blocked 25-of-29 between the pipes for the Penguins.

Syracuse was held scoreless on six power play opportunities, while the penalty kill went a perfect 2-for-2.

The Penguins were first on the board 7:38 into the opening frame. Alnefelt stopped Ty Glover’s shot from the right circle, but the rebound dropped down for Justin Addamo to send in during a battle in front of the cage. Three minutes later, Lucas Edmonds tied the game when he tipped Trevor Carrick’s left-point shot past Gauthier.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton regained their lead in the second period. Filip Hållander centered the puck from along the end boards for Tyler Sikura to score at the 12:45 mark.

The Crunch opened the third period with two goals just 35 seconds apart to take the lead. At 3:57, Ilya Usau threw the puck towards the net for Felix Robert to redirect in on the back door. Seconds later, Carrick put the Crunch on top with a wrister as he came streaking down the slot. The Penguins knotted the score to eventually force overtime at 11:42 when Hållander fired in a shot from the bottom of the right circle.

Declan Carlile netted the game-winner for the Crunch during a scramble in the crease with just 29 seconds remaining in the overtime frame.

The Crunch travel to face the Rochester Americans on Tuesday.