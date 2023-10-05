The Syracuse Crunch lost 4-2 to the Rochester Americans in their first preseason game on Thursday night.

The Amerks scored first with three minutes remaining in the first period from a rebound kicked out to Zack Mesta. Rochester would score twice in 2nd period to put them up 3-0 heading into the 3rd period. They would score their final goal three minutes into the first period.

The Crunch would try to come back in the 3rd with Daniel Walcott getting the rebound and sending it in. Just over a minute later, Shawn Element skips one over the goaltender and into the net.

Their 3rd period comeback would not be enough and the Crunch would open their preseason with a loss.

The Crunch return home to host the Utica Comets on Saturday at 5 p.m.