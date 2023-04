SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE CRUNCH) – The Syracuse Crunch were edged by the Laval Rocket, 4-3, tonight at Place Bell.

The loss moves the Crunch to 35-26-6-4 on the season with one game remaining. The Rocket take the eight-game season series against the Crunch with a 6-2-0-0 record.

Crunch goaltender Hugo Alnefelt turned aside 18-of-22 shots during 52 minutes of play. Jack LaFontaine stopped all six shots he faced in relief at the end of the first period. Cayden Primeau stopped 39-of-42 shots in net for the Rocket.

Syracuse was held scoreless on their two power play opportunities, while the penalty kill shut down Laval’s lone man-advantage.

The Rocket were first on the board just 1:23 into the game. Xavier Simoneau won the face off in the left circle and sent the puck back for Pierrick Dubé to score with a wrist shot. The Crunch quickly responded and tied the game less than four minutes later. Daniel Walcott sped down the right side and fired a shot that was blocked, but the rebound kicked out for Jack Thompson to send off the post and in.

Laval regained their lead when they rattled off three straight goals in the span of two minutes. It started at 12:35 when Dubé potted his second of the game from between the circles. Jut 59 seconds later, Alnefelt made the save on Anthony Richard’s right circle shot, but the rebound went back out into the slot for Corey Schueneman to score. Richard then made it 4-1 when he grabbed the rebound from his own breakaway attempt, wrapped around the cage and stuffed the puck into the net.

Syracuse stole one back late in the first period to make it a 4-2 game. While battling in front of the net, Walcott got his stick on a centering pass from Cole Koepke and scored.

Walcott scored his second of the game 7:49 into the third period to pull the Crunch back within one. After Primeau stopped Max Crozier’s shot, Walcott found the rebound in the crease and shoved it into the net. Despite peppering 42 shots on net, the Crunch were unable to find the equalizer and fell to the Rocket.

The Crunch return home to host the Utica Comets for the regular season finale tomorrow.