SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE CRUNCH) – The Syracuse Crunch fell to the Rochester Americans, 8-5, in Game 3 of the North Division Semifinals tonight at Blue Cross Arena.

Despite the loss, the Crunch had three multi-point performers, including Simon Ryfors with a hat trick and Alex Barre-Boulet who set a new franchise record for the most points in a playoff game (5). The Crunch still hold a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series against the Amerks.

Goaltender Max Lagace turned aside 19-of-25 shots in net for the Crunch. Malcolm Subban had the win stopping 23-of-28 between the pipes for the Amerks. Syracuse converted on 1-of-3 power play opportunities, while Rochester went 3-for-4.

The Amerks were first on the board with a power-play goal 5:31 into the game. Linus Weissbach skated the puck down the slot and sent a feed over to his right for Isak Rosen to score with a wrister from the circle. The Crunch responded less than a minute later to tie the game, 1-1, off a give-and-go play. Ryfors fed Barre-Boulet as he came around the back of the net and skated out into the slot to send in the return feed. Rochester regained their lead with 2:21 remaining in the opening frame when Michael Mersch was out front to chip in a pass from beyond the goal line.

Syracuse knotted the score for a second time 7:29 into the middle frame. Barre-Boulet gained control of the puck along the end boards and centered it for Gage Goncalves to chip in with a quick stick out front. Rochester went back on top with just 1:05 remaining in the period during 4-on-4 play. Sean Malone cut towards the net and shoveled the puck over Lagace.

The high-scoring third period saw the Crunch and Amerks combine for eight goals. The Amerks went up by two 4:22 into the period when Mason Jobst scored on a shorthanded breakaway. The Crunch were quick to respond and potted back-to-back goals to tie the game yet again. At 5:25, Ryfors grabbed his own rebound and sent it into the net for his second of the game. Two minutes later, Barre-Boulet evened the score with a shot from the right circle while on the power play.

Rochester took back their lead at 15:21 when Jiri Kulich lit the lamp during a 5-on-3 advantage. Just 56 seconds later, Mersch scored his second of the game on the power play. At the 17:27 mark, Ryfors completed his hat trick with a wrister from the left circle to pull the Crunch back within one, but Brett Murray and Mersch both added empty-net goals to give Rochester the victory.

The Crunch and Amerks will play Game 4 in Rochester on Sunday.