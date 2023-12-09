SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE CRUNCH) –

The Syracuse Crunch were downed by the Utica Comets, 3-1, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.

The loss snaps a five-game winning streak and moves the team to 13-6-0-2 on the season. The Crunch are 2-3-0-0 in the 14-game season series against the Comets.

Crunch goaltender Hugo Alnefelt turned aside 15-of-17 shots. Isaac Poulter earned the win stopping 28-of-29 shots between the pipes for the Comets. The Syracuse power play was held scoreless on three opportunities, while the penalty kill went a perfect 3-for-3.

Felix Robert opened scoring and ignited the Stanley Steemer Tired Teddy Toss 10 minutes into the game. He got the puck in the right circle, faked a shot and then beat Poulter with a wrister. Two minutes later, Utica tied it up when Filip Engaras scored on a shorthanded breakaway.

The Comets took over the lead at the 7:42 mark of the second period. Graeme Clarke made a move to get around a defender and fired in a shot from the right face off dot.

Xavier Parent added an empty-netter in the final minute to secure the Comets win.

Syracuse closes out the three-in-three weekend in Utica tomorrow.

The Syracuse Crunch collected 5,985 stuffed animals in the 13th Annual Stanley Steemer Tired Teddy Toss.