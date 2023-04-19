SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE CRUNCH) –

The Crunch were the fifth-highest scoring team in the AHL this season, totaling 252 goals for a 3.50 goals per game average. It’s the fourth highest scoring season in team history, based on goals scored per game.

Syracuse had six sellouts in 2022-23, the most in a season for the Crunch since 2018-19 (8).

The Crunch found success both at home (17-11-7-1) and on the road (18-15-0-3). This is only the third time they’ve finished the season with more road wins than home wins; it’s the first time since 2012-13.

NORTH DIVISION SEMIFINAL

Game 1: Friday, April 21 vs. Rochester | 7 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday, April 22 vs. Rochester | 7 p.m.

Game 3: Friday, April 28 at Rochester | 7:05 p.m.

*Game 4: Sunday, April 30 at Rochester | 3:05 p.m.

*Game 5: Saturday, May 6 vs. Rochester | 7 p.m.

The Crunch and Amerks meet in the best-of-5 North Division Semifinals, starting this Friday in Syracuse. It’s the fifth playoff series between the teams; the Americans have won three series (1996, 1997, 2004) and the Crunch have won one (2018).

The clubs finished tied with 81 points this season, and both teams won six games head-to-head. The Crunch won four of the last five in the series and four games required overtime.